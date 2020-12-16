Django Django Share Hot Chip Remix of “Glowing in the Dark”

News

Django Django are releasing a new album, Glowing in the Dark, February 12, 2021 via Because Music. Now they have shared a remix of the album’s title track by Hot Chip, via a video for it. Watch and listen below.

Hot Chip collectively had this to say in a press release: “We were stoked out of our minds to get our hands on this track from Django Django; so strong and fun and addictive! We hope folks like what we’ve done with it and enjoy the sounds as much as we enjoyed working on them!”

Django Django collectively had this to say: “We’ve been huge fans of Hot Chip from the beginning and had the pleasure of supporting them live a few times now so we’re really chuffed to have a remix from them. Hope you enjoy it.”

Glowing in the Dark includes “Spirals,” a new song they shared in September via a kaleidoscopic video. “Spirals” was one of our Songs of the Week. Following “Spirals,” Django Django also shared a remix of the song by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio as an Amazon Music exclusive. Then they shared another new song, the instrumental track “The Ark,” which was the B-side to “Spirals” but is also featured on the new album. Then they shared a remix of “Spirals” by MGMT (Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser), who stretched out the song to nearly eight minutes. Then they shared the album’s title track, “Glowing in the Dark,” via a video for it. “Glowing in the Dark” was one of our Songs of the Week. One song on the album features Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Glowing in the Dark is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2018’s Marble Skies and Winter’s Beach EP. A press release says Glowing in the Dark “has a running theme of escape: from despair, from constraints, from small town life, and even, in dreams, from the Earth.”

Django Django also features producer/drummer David Maclean, bassist Jimmy Dixon, and synthesizer operator Tommy Grace. Marble Skies was the follow-up to the band’s 2015 sophomore album, Born Under Saturn, and their 2012-released Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut.

Read our 2018 interview with Django Django on Marble Skies.

Also read our 2012 interview with Django Django and our 2015 interview with the band.

Earlier this month, Hot Chip shared a Dillon Francis remix of their song “Straight to the Morning,” a collaboration between the band and Jarvis Cocker. The original version of “Straight to the Morning” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Hot Chip’s most recent album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, came out in June 2019 on Domino.

