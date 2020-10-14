News

Django Django Share Near-Eight-Minute MGMT Remix of “Spirals” Shared via a Video for the Remix

Django Django shared a new song, “Spirals,” in September. Now they have shared a remix of the song by MGMT (Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser), who stretch out the song to nearly eight minutes. It was shared via a Gemma Yin-directed video. Watch it below.

Django Django offered this simple collective press statement on the remix: “We’ve been huge MGMT fans from the start and we’re over the moon that they’ve taken on ‘Spirals’ for this wonderful remix.”

“Spirals” was one of our Songs of the Week and was shared via a kaleidoscopic video. It was the band’s first new song in almost two years, since 2018’s Winter’s Beach EP and their third album, Marble Skies, also released in 2018 via Ribbon Music. Maxim Kelly directed the original “Spirals” video, which features repeated images of frontman Vincent Neff spiraling as if in a DNA strand. Following “Spirals,” Django Django also shared a remix of the song by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio as an Amazon Music exclusive. Then they shared another new song, the instrumental track “The Ark,” which is the B-side to “Spirals.”

Django Django also features producer/drummer David Maclean, bassist Jimmy Dixon, and synthesizer operator Tommy Grace.

Marble Skies was the follow-up to the band’s 2015 sophomore album, Born Under Saturn, and their 2012-released Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut.

MGMT’s last album was 2018’s Little Dark Age, which many viewed as a return to form and was released via Columbia. In March they shared “As You Move Through the World,” a seven-and-a-half-minute mainly instrumental song.

