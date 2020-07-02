News

All





Father John Misty to Release Covers EP Tomorrow via Bandcamp Proceeds from Anthem +3 Will Go to CARE Action and Ground Game LA





Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) is releasing Anthem +3 tomorrow, a cover EP made for Bandcamp’s “No Revenue Share Day.” In addition, the collection of Leonard Cohen, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and Link Wray covers will also be released July 14 through Sub Pop. All proceeds from the EP will go to CARE Action and Ground Game LA. Below is the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

The cover of Cohen’s “Anthem” was recorded recently with producer Jonathan Wilson at his Fivestar Studios in Topanga, California. The other three covers have been previously released.

In March, Father John Misty released the live album Off-Key in Hamburg. Like Anthem +3, the album was distributed through Bandcamp to help raise funds for MusiCares Covid-19 Fund which has now amassed over $80,000 in support.

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop. Read our review of God’s Favorite Customer. God’s Favorite Customer was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Before that, Father John Misty released Pure Comedy in April 2017 via Sub Pop (it was Under the Radar’s #1 Album of 2017 So Far in our midyear wrap up and #9 in our final Top 100 Albums of 2017 list). Father John Misty appeared on the cover of Under the Radar’s Spring 2017 Issue.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

Anthem +3 Tracklist:

1. Anthem (Leonard Cohen cover)

2. Fallin’ Rain (Link Wray cover)

3. Trouble (Yusuf / Cat Stevens cover)

4. One of Us Cannot Be Wrong (Leonard Cohen cover)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.