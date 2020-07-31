News

All





Hinds Share Cover of The Clash’s “Spanish Bombs” Their First Single Since Last Month’s The Prettiest Curse





After the release of their third album, The Prettiest Curse, on Mom + Pop just last month, Spanish quartet Hinds are already back with a cover of The Clash’s “Spanish Bombs.” Although it was recorded the last day they were in the studio for The Prettiest Curse, “Spanish Bombs” wasn’t included on the final record. Listen below.

The girls of Hinds love covers and their cover of Thee Headcoats’s “Davy Crockett” was one of the highlights on their first EP, Very Best of Hinds.

The band collectively had this to say about the cover in a press release: “We've always loved doing covers. Maybe because it's the way we started, or maybe because there are so many good songs in the world already that we wish we had written! And we really enjoy Hinds-ifying them. The Clash were my mom's forever favorite band and Ade's parents also, so it is always beautiful to connect generations through music.

“As Spaniards, we don’t usually get shout outs in songs, like “New York” or “London,” so The Clash writing a song about our civil war made us feel honored. We recorded it the last day of studio, pretty much live, while recording our third album.”

The Prettiest Curse was due out April 3, but in March it was pushed back to June 5 due to COVID-19.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Ana Perrote of Hinds.

The Prettiest Curse includes “Riding Solo,” a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced Hinds shared another song from it, “Good Bad Times,” via a video that featured the band as superheroes. “Good Bad Times” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hinds shared another new song from the album, the layered ballad “Come Back and Love Me<3,” which features Spanish guitar and which the band says “is the most romantic song we’ve ever done.” Then they shared another song from the album, the energetic “Just Like Kids (Miau),” via a playful and colorful video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was released album track “Waiting For You” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Burn.”

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time.

Hinds’ last album was 2018’s I Don’t Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band features Ana Perrote, Carlotta Cosials, Amber Grimbergen, and Ade Martin.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.