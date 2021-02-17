News

Iceage Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Vendetta” Seek Shelter Due Out May 7 via Mexican Summer; Sonic Boom Produced the Album

Photography by Fryd Frydendahl



Danish punks Iceage have announced a new album, Seek Shelter, and shared a new song from it, “Vendetta,” via a video for the single. Seek Shelter is due out May 7 via Mexican Summer, their first for the label. Check out the “Vendetta” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember) produced the album. It includes “The Holding Hand,” a new song the band shared at the start of the February. The band’s lineup features Elias Bender Rønnenfelt, Jakob Tvilling Pless, Johan Surrballe Wieth, and Dan Kjær Nielsen. An additional guitarist, Casper Morilla Fernandez, also joined them to record Seek Shelter, which was mixed by Shawn Everett.

Of the new single, Rønnenfelt had this to say in a press release: “Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything. If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction.”



Director Jonas Bang directed the “Vendetta” video, which features actor Zlatko Burić alongside the band. Bang had this to say: “We wanted it to be less 1:1 story and more short format collage-ish—like if you flick through a chapter in a book reading a bit here and there.”

Of the album as a whole, Rønnenfelt had this to say: “When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything. For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries.”

The band’s most recent album, Beyondless, came out in 2018 on Matador. Last year, they shared the song “Lockdown Blues.”

Seek Shelter Tracklist:

1. Shelter Song

2. High & Hurt

3. Love Kills Slowly

4. Vendetta

5. Drink Rain

6. Gold City

7. Dear Saint Cecilia

8. The Wider Powder Blue

9. The Holding Hand

