News

All





Jesse Kivel Shares New Song “Desert, Moonlight” ‘Infinite Jess’ Due Out November 13 on New Feelings

Photography by David Kitz



Jesse Kivel of Los Angeles duo Kisses is releasing a new solo album, ‘Infinite Jess’, on his November 13 on his own New Feelings label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Desert, Moonlight.” Listen below.

“I spent two years refining and working on ‘Desert, Moonlight.’ A turning point was when Sam Wilkes came to track fretless bass,” says Kivel in a press release. “The watery tones helped move the track and give it life. I dedicate the tune to the memory of Arthur Russell, my favorite artist and the man I named both my children after.”

Previously Kivel shared the album’s first single, “William,” which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Northside,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Joey Genetti produced the album, which also features Sam Wilkes, Jeff Brodsky, and Michael David. The album ends with a cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent.”

Kisses also features Kivel’s wife Zinzi Edmundson. Their last album was 2015’s Rest in Paradise.

Read our 2010 interview with Kisses.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.