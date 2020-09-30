News

Jesse Kivel Shares New Song “Northside” ‘Infinite Jess’ Due Out November 13 on New Feelings





Jesse Kivel of Los Angeles duo Kisses is releasing a new solo album, ‘Infinite Jess’, on his November 13 on his own New Feelings label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Northside,” which has a ’90s vibe. Listen below.

“This song is a love letter to a time when music was brand new and limitless in my mind,” says Kivel in a press release. “As a kid, my brother and I would walk from our high school to Barnes and Noble and spend hours reading Q, NME, Mojo and all the other British music magazines. Our favorite group was Oasis, and we just wanted to be the Gallaghers. This song also nods to The Smashing Pumpkins, Primal Scream and Polaris who I also deeply connected with at the time.”

Previously Kivel shared the album’s first single, “William,” which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Joey Genetti produced the album, which also features Sam Wilkes, Jeff Brodsky, and Michael David. The album ends with a cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent.”

Kisses also features Kivel’s wife Zinzi Edmundson. Their last album was 2015’s Rest in Paradise.

Read our 2010 interview with Kisses.

