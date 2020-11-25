News

All





Jónsi of Sigur Rós Shares Video for “Sumarið sem aldrei kom” Shiver Out Now via Krunk





Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós released his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver, last month via Krunk. Now he has shared a video for “Sumarið sem aldrei kom” (which translates to “The Summer That Never Came”). Watch it below.

Jónsi had this to say about the video in a press release: “I asked my friend Frosti to make a video about Iceland but not the beautiful nature and landscapes. More like snapshots of everyday lives, the shitty weather and depression. I remember calling home to Iceland one summers day and talking to my sister. She was complaining that it was just endless rain and cold. It went from spring to fall and the summer never came. Icelanders live for these sunrays and light and when it doesn't come, it's hard. It's a hard place to be, but also the best place to be. It's the light—it's the darkness. And everything in between. We also want to dedicate this film to Ólafur Kristjánsson (the weather man) that is in the film but passed away soon after this was shot. RIP.”

Read our review of Shiver here.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 67) to read our exclusive interview with Jónsi on Shiver.

Shiver includes “Exhale,” a new song Jónsi shared in April via a video for the track he co-directed with Ribisi. When the album was announced, he shared another new song from it, “Swill,” via a Barnaby Roper-directed video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Cannibal,” which featured Elizabeth Fraser (formerly of Cocteau Twins) and was also shared via a video. Then he shared another song from it, “Salt Licorice,” which featured Swedish pop singer Robyn and was shared via a video.

Shiver was co-produced by A. G. Cook (of PC Music).

It’s been 10 years since Jónsi’s last solo album, 2010’s debut solo album Go. Since then he’s kept busy, including contributing songs to the How to Train Your Dragon films and teaming up with Stockholm-based visual artist/electro-acoustic composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff as Dark Morph (the ambient project released a second album in May). Sigur Rós has also released two albums in that period, 2012’s Valtari and 2013’s Kveikur.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.