News

All





Midnight Sister Share Trippy Video for New Song “Satellite” Painting the Roses Due Out This Friday via Jagjaguwar





Midnight Sister, the Los Angeles-based duo of Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, are releasing a new album, Painting the Roses, this Friday via Jagjaguwar. Now they have shared another song from it, “Satellite,” which has a minimalist funk sound, via a trippy video for the single directed by Giraffe. Watch the video below.

Giraffe had this to say about the song in a press release: “Satellite explores delusion and the way memory is influenced by perception. The video, shot through a funhouse mirror, finds clarity by embracing distortion.”

When Painting the Roses was announced in October the band shared another new song from it, “Doctor Says,” via a video for it. “Doctor Says” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December they shared another song from it, the glam-sounding “Foxes,” via a video for the single (which also made our Songs of the Week list).

Painting the Roses also includes “Wednesday Baby,” a new song shared in September via a video for it. “Wednesday Baby” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Painting the Roses is the duo’s second album, the follow-up to their 2017-released debut album, Saturn Over Sunset, also released by Jagjaguwar. Midnight Sister’s art-pop would appeal to fans of Broadcast, influential ’60s pioneers such as The United States of America and The Free Design, and Charlie Hilton.

Read our 2017 interview with Midnight Sister.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.