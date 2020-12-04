News

Midnight Sister Share Video for New Song “Foxes” Painting the Roses Due Out January 15, 2021 via Jagjaguwar





Midnight Sister, the Los Angeles-based duo of Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, are releasing a new album, Painting the Roses, on January 15, 2021 via Jagjaguwar. Now they have shared another song from it, the glam-sounding “Foxes,” via a video for the single. Watch the Oliver Bernsen-directed video below.

Giraffe had this to say about the song in a press release: “The song and video explore the relationship between performer and performance. Dissecting what it means to feel trapped by someone's/something’s gaze and how the inherent invasive nature of the camera corners the performer through a dance of reality.”

When Painting the Roses was announced in October the band shared another new song from it, “Doctor Says,” via a video for it. “Doctor Says” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Painting the Roses also includes “Wednesday Baby,” a new song shared in September via a video for it. “Wednesday Baby” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Painting the Roses is the duo’s second album, the follow-up to their 2017-released debut album, Saturn Over Sunset, also released by Jagjaguwar. Midnight Sister’s art-pop would appeal to fans of Broadcast, influential ’60s pioneers such as The United States of America and The Free Design, and Charlie Hilton.

Read our 2017 interview with Midnight Sister.

