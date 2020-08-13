 Oceanator Shares New Song “Heartbeat” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Oceanator Shares New Song “Heartbeat”

Things I Never Said Due Out August 28 via Plastic Miracles

Aug 13, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, is releasing her debut album, Things I Never Said, on August 28 via her own Plastic Miracles label. Now she has shared a new song from it, “Heartbeat,” which is about the anxiety that comes from having a crush on someone. Listen below. 

Okusami had this to say about “Heartbeat” in a press release: “This song is loosely about having a crush, and both the grounding feeling and the anxiety that feeling brings. We recorded it all together like a live performance, and then I went back and added the lead guitars and the vocals. Guitar and vocals by me, bass Eva Lawitts (they), drums Aaron Silberstein (he).”

Things I Never Said includes “A Crack in the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we premiered the album’s next single, the more synth-poppy “I Would Find You,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Things I Never Said was originally due to come out on Tiny Engines, but then that label pretty much imploded after it was revealed that it was having difficulty making royalty payments to its artists, so Okusami is putting out the album on her own label instead. Although the British label Big Scary Monsters has just announced that they have signed Oceanator and will be releasing the album in the UK.

