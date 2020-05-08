News

All





Paul Weller Shares New Song “Village” On Sunset Due Out June 19 via Verve Forecast





Paul Weller is releasing a new album, On Sunset, on June 19 via Verve Forecast. Now the Modfather, as he’s known in his native England, has shared a new song from the album, “Village.” Weller co-wrote the song with his long-time producer Jan ‘Stan’ Kybert. Weller’s former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot guests on “Village,” playing keyboards. Listen below.

Weller had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a response to being told that we've all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete. And there's a guy who says, fuck all that, I've got heaven around me.".

Previously we posted On Sunset track “Earth Beat,” which featured Col3trane.

On Sunset is the 15th solo album from the former frontman to The Jam and The Style Council. It is the follow-up to 2018’s True Meanings. Weller’s former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot plays Hammond Organ on three On Sunset tracks. The album also features Ben Gordelier, Andy Crofts, Slade’s Jim Lea, Steve Cradock (of Ocean Colour Scene), French singer Julie Gros (from the band Le Superhomard), The Strypes’ guitarist Josh McClorey, English folk trio The Staves on backing vocals, Hannah Peel did string arrangements, and The Paraorchestra contributed to four tracks.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.