Phoebe Bridgers Shares Video for New Track "Garden Song" On Tour This Spring and Summer with The National and The 1975

Photography by Olof Grind



Phoebe Bridgers has shared a brand new track, "Garden Song," via a video for it. Bridgers' brother Jackson Bridgers directed the video, which features Phoebe in her pajamas in a pot smoke filled bedroom in which she is joined by people (including comedian Tig Notaro) in weird costumes and masks. As we've come to expect from Bridgers, "Garden Song" is built on evocative and poetic lyrics, this time about childhood, a recurring dream about a movie screen turning into a tidal wave and getting lost in a hedge maze, a skinhead neighbor that goes missing, hometowns, operations, and more, all carried by her sublime vocals. The song is out now via Dead Oceans. Watch the video below, followed by Bridgers upcoming tour dates and the single's cover art.

Bridgers released her debut album, Stranger in the Alps, back in September 2017 via Dead Oceans. For "Garden Song" she reteamed with that album's producers/collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. The song was recorded at Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, California. There's no word on a new album or EP from Bridgers, right now it's just a standalone single.

A press release says that for the "Garden Song" video Bridgers "asked her younger brother Jackson to film her smoking a bong and to then 'surprise' her with what happens next. For a non-smoker, the effect was particularly strong and the resulting video captures Bridgers being weirded out by various furry monsters and - at one point - the comedian/author Tig Notaro in a monk's costume."

Bridgers has been plenty busy since the release of Stranger in the Alps.

In 2018 she teamed up with fellow singer/songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus to form supergroup boygenius, whose self-titled debut EP was released in October 2018 via Matador.

In 2019 she teamed up with Conor Oberst for the side-project Better Oblivion Community Center, who released their self-titled debut album last year via Dead Oceans.

Oberst and Bridgers also just appeared in a video for Conan O'Brien's TBS show Conan, which has launched a new fake behind the scenes web series, Meet the Conan Staff. In one episode Oberst and Bridgers play production assistants on the show. Oberst can't help but break into song during the staff meetings, much to the annoyance of O'Brien and his other employees, especially as his songs are usually quite depressing. Bridgers, meanwhile, is very well liked.

Last December Bridgers shared the new Christmas track, "7 O'Clock News/Silent Night," which featured Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger (of The National). Last October Bridgers and Berninger also teamed up for the new song, "Walking On a String," which they performed in Netflix's Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Then they shared a studio version of the song via a black & white video featuring them recording it, making "Walking On a String" one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

03/17/20 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity #

03/18/20 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity #

03/21/20 - Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre #

03/22/20 - Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre #

03/24/20 - Sydney, Australia - ICC #

03/25/20 - Sydney, Australia - ICC #

03/27/20 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall #

03/28/20 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall #

03/30/20 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre #

03/31/20 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre #

04/01/20 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre #

04/03/20 - Auckland, New Zealand - Aotea Centre #

04/04/20 - Auckland, New Zealand - Aotea Centre #

04/27/20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Pavilion%

04/29/20 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater%

05/01/20 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/02/20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion%

05/03/20 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center%

05/05/20 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena%

05/07/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum%

05/08/20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre%

05/11/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre%

05/13/20 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena%

05/14/20 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center%

05/16/20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center%

05/18/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum%

05/19/20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center%

05/21/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage%

05/23/20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%

05/24/20 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

05/26/20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden%

05/29/20 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel%

06/02/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center%

06/03/20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse%

06/05/20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater%

06/06/20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center%

06/08/20 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place%

06/09/20 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater%

07/04/20 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2020

07/09/20 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07/11/20 - London, UK - Finsbury Park

07/17/20 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

07/19/20 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

07/31/20 - 08/02/20 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival



# = supporting The National

% = supporting The 1975

