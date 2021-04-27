News

All





Premiere: Big Mother Gig Debuts New Single “My Unveiling” Gusto Out April 30th Via Fraga/Sweet Sweet Records





Though the latest incarnation of Milwaukee-bred/LA-based indie rock band Big Mother Gig is a relatively new one, frontman Richard Jankovich’s musical pedigree stretches back into the 90s with his original recordings with Big Mother Gig and his later projects as Pocket and Burnside Project. In 2017 Big Mother Gig reformed, putting out their 2018 LP, No More Questions, and have since returned with new material from their forthcoming record, Gusto.

Gusto, as Jankovich describes, is most primarily an album of recovery. “I celebrated my first year of sobriety alone over a stormy Spring weekend in a desert cabin with some recording gear,” he recalls. “The album just flowed out of me–13 songs over three days.” Matching that powerful story of growth and second chances with sincere, stadium-sized hooks, the band returned with new singles from the record, including “The Underdog” (Feat. Slothrust’s Leah Wellbaum) and last month’s “The Doctor Will See You Now.” Finally, the band is now back with one final taste from Gusto, their jangly new single “My Unveiling,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Even more than the other singles, “My Unveiling” makes no secret of the band’s sunny ‘90s indie touchpoints like The Gin Blossoms, Superchunk, and Built To Spill. Jangly power pop guitars and big sweet melodies call back fondly to those days with a gentle sense of nostalgia, fitting perfectly with the track’s tribute to growth and recovery. The song puts a picture to the moment when Jankovich’s family is reintroduced to his new sober self, offering a hopeful spin on the record’s themes. The resulting track almost feels like opening the curtains and letting the light stream in on a beautiful day, a gentle reminder that things can get better set to irresistibly sweet indie rock.

Frontman Richard Jankovich says of the track, “It’s almost like a coda to Gusto or even a sequel. Gusto is all about the struggle to become sober and this track is about when it’s time to be reintroduced to your life. In my case, it was about unveiling my new self to my family and friends after making inroads in my recovery.”

“The concept of the video is here’s the guy, wandering through life in black and white, he’s broken and looking for something new. He finds it in this magical dancer, like a unicorn and she teaches him how to live a real life. It’s absolutely a metaphor for the song and we had so much fun filming it. I’m really proud of how it turned out.” Check out the song below and watch for Gusto, out April 30th via Fraga/Sweet Sweet Records.

<p>