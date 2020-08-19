News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Andre Henry New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

From creating collaborating projects to advocating for democratizing activism, podcaster, writer and musician Andre Henry embodies the multi-faceted life we love on Why Not Both. Throughout our chat, Andre explained how listening deeply to people’s experience and valuing people’s voices has led to his best creative work and most meaningful participation in social movements. Andre encourages us all to be able to drop our defences so we can be as open as possible to new perspectives and ideas.

While you are listening to his episode, Andre requests that you take action with Movement for Black Lives.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Alice Bag, Edoheart, and Kate Nash, cool off in our plunge pool of listening options.

For more on Andre, visit him on Instagram and Twitter, or head over to his official site, where you can learn more about his podcast Hope and Hard Pills and sponsor his work on Patreon. His new single “People of the World” is out now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.