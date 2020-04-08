Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Hannah Marks
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Doing triple duty as a writer, actress, and director, our guest Hannah Marks is as hilarious as she is impressively talented. We chatted about the nature of female friendship, what makes open relationships work, and about the awkward timing of having springtime allergies during a pandemic. We love her new film Banana Split and can’t wait to see what she writes next.
For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Mara Wilson, Lane Moore, and Best Coast, please indulge in our collection of streaming options.
Marks’ new film Banana Split is out now. For updates on her next creative moves, be sure to follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
