Saturday, March 28th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mara Wilson

New Episodes Every Wednesday (And the Occasional Weekend)

Mar 28, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Weekends. While we’re on lockdown, we’ll be presenting the occasional Saturday episode of the Why Not Both podcast, which explores how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This weekend, writer and actress Mara Wilson (a.k.a. the voice of "The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home" from Welcome To Night Vale) joined us for an in-depth, candid interview about the value or storytelling and how we all create our own narratives. Wilson chatted about why her role as a mental health advocate has been so rewarding and how we all struggle with the delicate balance of doing too little or too much. She also touched on one of the deepest rivalries of all: New York vs. LA.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Lane Moore, Kate Nash, and Sudan Archives please enjoy all the streaming options your heart could desire.

For more Mara, can read her book Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame, hear her as narrate the brand new Welcome to Night Vale book, aptly titled, The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home. For more of the connectivity we all crave, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

