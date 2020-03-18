News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Lane Moore New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

During our first week on lockdown (sigh), were fortunate to spend some time with Lane Moore, who is the definition of a multi-hyphenate talent. Writer of the national bestselling book How To Be Alone, frontperson of It Was Romance and brilliant host of Tinder Live which is exactly as surreal and hilarious as it sounds. She is currently hosting a talk show version of How to Be Alone every night at 8pm EST on Twitch to keep us all company—so we highly recommend you tune in as we couldn’t stop laughing throughout our whole interview.

For previous episodes, including Best Coast, Kate Nash, and U.S. Girls, please enjoy our buffet of streaming options.

To catch up with Lane's deep bench of projects and creative ideas, be sure to follow her on Instagram and Twitter for updates.

