Rex Orange County
Check Out Photos of Rex Orange County at the Santa Barbara Bowl,
Jun 13, 2022
Photography by Robert Redfield
Web Exclusive
British musician Rex Orange County recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. The concert happened on June 1. Check out the photos below.
Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander James O’Connor, released his most recent album, Who Cares?, in March. Dutch musician Benny Sings produced the album and one song, “Open a Window,” features Tyler, the Creator.
