



CSS @ Lincoln Hall, Chicago, US, May 8, 2024,

When Brazilian facet CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) released their self-titled debut album back in 2005, they struck a chord in the cultural zeitgeist with enthralling guitar anthems and feminist venom. The group is made up of all women–Lovefoxxx, Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra and Luiza Sá–and felt like a breath of fresh air when they strutted into the indie rock scene in the mid-2000s.

Their lyrics were cheeky, sometimes self-effacing and always wildly fun. “Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death From Above” combines bouncy disco synths with pithy phrases and an epic guitar breakdown. “Music Is My Hot, Hot Sex” was so catchy it wound up in an Apple Ipod commercial back in 2007, signaling a seemingly simpler time.

CSS’ last album, Planta, was released in 2013–leaving fans to feed themselves on sonic remnants of previous works for the last decade. Their limited short reunion tour–which is the group’s first in 11 years–is aptly called “IT’S BEEN A NUMBER OF YEARS TOUR 2024.” The ladies made a stop at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on May 8th and it was well worth the wait.

“I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much we’ve helped them figure out themselves, showed a way out out of societal norms, and even inspired them to be who they are which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer creative people,” Lovefoxxx stated in a press release.

“CSS always had this stance of not taking itself seriously and it is still true. We first got together because we wanted an excuse to live and work at the right time. We are deeply united by our sense of humor and our deep sisterhood and friendship. It’s so nice to know we touched some people and are still harvesting this love 20 years later.”

CSS are as vivacious as ever, with their chemistry being palpable from the very first moments they got onstage. Lovefoxxx commented about barely doing any promo for this tour and being delighted to see Lincoln Hall packed full of folks excited to once again be in their presence.

The band’s arsenal of hits is an impressive one. The quartet opened with “CSS Suxxx” before delving into the aforementioned “Music Is My Hot Hot Sex” and “Hits Me Like A Rock.” The frontwoman (semi) jokingly wished Michelle Obama could breathe life into “Move” right before performing it, saying that the song could be in an exercise commercial and the former first lady could star in it.

They glided through other tracks like “City Grrrl,” “Teenage Tiger Cat” and, of course, “Let’s Make Love and Listen To Death From Above.” CSS briefly left the stage before enthusiastically returning for an encore that consisted of “I Wanna Be Your J. Lo,” “Art Bitch” and “Alala.” Once they finished performing, the women took a collective bow onstage and fully basked in the moment.

CSS have a handful of North America tour dates left, including Kilby Block Party and Just Like Heaven Festival. The future of the musicians remains unknown–but whatever they do will be highly anticipated.