TTRRUUCES
TTRRUUCES
AllPoints
Jun 30, 2020 Web Exclusive
What a long strange, and enjoyable, trip it is. TTRRUUCES’ self-titled debut is a hip musical journey that mashes many cool aspects of various genres into a Play-Doh funhouse and squeezes out a hippie-styled, disco dream-pop.
The duo of sad girl Natalie Findlay and lost boy Jules Apollinaire create tunes that are playful and entertaining with a layered and attractive sound. But when the groovy bass lines, syrupy synths, and spiraling sound effects are mixed in the right proportion the results are dazzling.
Tracks such as “The Disco,” “I’m Alive,” and the stellar “Sensations of Cool” feature bouncy rhythms and catchy refrains that create the perfect setting for Findlay’s honeyed vocals. TTRRUUCES have crafted a truly delightful debut album. (www.ttrruuces.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Most Recent
- Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Pigeons” (News) — Bill Callahan
- A Portrait of an Ugly Man (Review) — Remo Drive
- TTRRUUCES (Review) — TTRRUUCES
- Save Stereogum Compilation to Feature 2000s Covers by Death Cab, Julien Baker, and The National (News) — Death Cab For Cutie, Julien Baker, The National
- Watch HAIM Have a Race Around An Empty Parking Lot in the Video for “Don’t Wanna” (News) — HAIM
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.