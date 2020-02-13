



Wolf Parade Thin Mind Sub Pop

Web Exclusive

The members of Wolf Parade should be commended for following their instincts instead of following trends. Since their debut album in 2005 they have been creating a distinctive and interesting indie rock sound with perhaps Modest Mouse a sonic touchstone. Their fifth studio album, Thin Mind, continues this tradition.

Wolf Parade have a way of cramming a lot of music into their songs, making each one a densely packed mix of angular guitar riffs, cool bass grooves, and icy atmospherical textures. At times it can be a struggle for the listener to unpack and decipher everything that is going on but substantive music exists for those willing to put in the time.

The 10 tracks on Thin Mind are borne out of challenging expressions and executed with skill. Rhythmic bass lines and tight electric guitar licks can be found lurking under the rough exterior. And it seems there was a concerted effort to use a wealth of synths on Thin Mind, as vintage slithering synth lines are added for depth. Yet the frenetic pace of the songs leave little time to breathe, as every space is filled with sound, creating a dense and cluttered mix that sometimes smothers the inner beauty. The vocals act as a kind of connective tissue to hold it all together but Dan Boeckner's distinctive yelp is an acquired taste and sometimes fails to carry a melody.

On standout tracks such as "Julia Take Your Man Home," "Forest Green," and "Against the Day," Wolf Parade loosen it up a bit and weave some colorful and catchy melodies throughout the dramatic post punk, creating the perfect yang to the yin of their bristly and frazzled sound. But the art of weaving catchy melodies into the songs escapes them sometimes, so the tense tracks can occasionally sound a bit muddled and lose their appeal.

Some patience and repeated plays may be needed to digest all of the aesthetics offered on Thin Mind. But those that commit will eventually be rewarded by a unique band that are intent on making music on their own terms. (www.wolfparade.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10