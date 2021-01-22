Jónsi of Sigur Rós Shares Strange Video for New Song “Mold”

News

Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós released his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver, last fall via Krunk. Now he has shared a strange video for a new song, “Mold.” Like Shiver, “Mold” was co-written and co-produced by Jónsi and A. G. Cook (of PC Music). Ingibjörg Birgisdóttir, Máni Sigfusson, Jun Tamukai, Nina Mcneely, and Adam Powell directed different sections of the visually striking video, which was then edited together by Damian Hale. Watch it below.

Shiver includes “Exhale,” a new song Jónsi shared in April 2020 via a video for the track he co-directed with Ribisi. When the album was announced, he shared another new song from it, “Swill,” via a Barnaby Roper-directed video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Cannibal,” which featured Elizabeth Fraser (formerly of Cocteau Twins) and was also shared via a video. Then he shared another song from it, “Salt Licorice,” which featured Swedish pop singer Robyn and was shared via a video. Then he shared a video for the album’s “Sumarið sem aldrei kom” (which translates to “The Summer That Never Came”).

It had been 10 years since Jónsi’s last solo album, 2010’s debut solo album Go. Since then he’s kept busy, including contributing songs to the How to Train Your Dragon films and teaming up with Stockholm-based visual artist/electro-acoustic composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff as Dark Morph (the ambient project released a second album in May 2020). Sigur Rós has also released two albums in that period, 2012’s Valtari and 2013’s Kveikur.

