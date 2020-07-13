News

Lianne La Havas Shares Video For Radiohead Cover “Weird Fishes” Lianne La Havas Due Out This Friday via Nonesuch.





In just four days British singer/songwriter Lianne La Havas is releasing a new self-titled album via Nonesuch. Today, she shared a video for her cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes” off their In Rainbows album. The video features full-band video footage filmed at London’s 123 studios in Peckham. Watch it below.

La Havas and her band have been performing the song live for a number of years, but it was during her 2019 Glastonbury set that she decided to move the song to a studio album.“I had the most wonderful, nourishing experience recording that,” La Havas said in a press release, “And that’s where I decided: the rest of the album needs to be like this. It’s got to be my band, and I’ve got to do it in London, whenever people have time.”

Radiohead covers are a hard feat, but somehow La Havas makes one of their best songs...dare I say it...even better. The cover doesn’t strive too far from the original the metallic drums are still present and the ethereal vocals (which are no problem for her). But, the real kicker is around 3:30 when there are just harmonies and then the full band just lets loose with some crazy vocal runs by La Havas. It ends La Havas’s soft head voice: “hit the bottom/ they escape.”

La Havas shared a cheeky statement in a press release:

“In the deepest ocean,

The bottom of the sea,

I did this cover of Radiohead

I hope they don’t sue me!”

The single “Weird Fishes” was released a few weeks back and even made our Songs of the Week list, even though we rarely put covers on there. La Havas also previously shared a video for single “Can’t Fight” and singles “Paper Thin,” and “Bittersweet.”

On July 15 she is doing a one-off ticketed livestream concert from London’s Roundhouse. Get tickets here.

