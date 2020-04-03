News

PINS Share New Song “After Hours” Hot Slick Due Out May 29 via Haus of Pins





Manchester, England trio PINS are releasing a new album, Hot Slick, on May 29 via the band’s own Haus of Pins label. Now they have shared another song from the album, “After Hours.” Listen below.

PINS had this to say about the song in a press release: “It is about what happens when the sun goes down, late nights, dark clubs, lust! Don’t underestimate a woman, especially a woman scorned. We are in charge, charged up, turn it up, turn us on!”

Hot Slick is the band’s first new album in five years, since 2015’s sophomore release, Wild Nights. On Valentine’s Day the band shared the album’s title track, “Hot Slick,” which was produced by Jamie Hince of The Kills. That was followed a week later by another new song from the album, “Bad Girls Forever” (which was produced by produced by Rich Woodcraft). Woodcraft produced and engineered the whole album, with additional production from Hince and Dean Horner. Nathan Saoudi of Fat White Family played keyboards on the album. When the album was announced, they shared another new song from it, “Ponytail.”

The band consists of singer/guitarist Faith Vern, guitarist Lois MacDonald, and bassist Kyoko Swan. Last year Vern sang guest vocals on Iggy Pop’s “James Bond,” from his album Free. “James Bond” was one of our Songs of the Week. Vern also appeared in the video for the song.

