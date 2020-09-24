News

Shamir Shares New Song “Other Side” Shamir Due Out October 2





Shamir is self-releasing his new self-titled record on October 2. Now he has shared another song from it, “Other Side,” which has a bit of a country music vibe. Listen below.

Shamir had this to say about the song in a press release: “I watched an episode of Unsolved Mysteries about a woman whose husband was lost during the Vietnam War and how she never gave up trying to get answers about what happened to him. I wrote this song from her perspective. They’re both now deceased, so the song is also about how (I hope) they've reunited in the afterlife, or more accurately, the ‘Other Side.’”

After previously releasing the “accidental quarantine anthem,” “On My Own” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) the singer teased his forthcoming album is going to be his “most commercial album yet” since his debut Ratchet. Shortly after he released the self-directed video for, “I Wonder.” Then he also shared another song from the album, “Running,” via an animated video. (Plus there was the non-album single “Wedding Day.”)

Read our COVID-19 Artist Check In with Shamir.

