Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Soko

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s impossible to not get swept away by the quiet intensity of Soko’s passion for life and creativity. During our time together (in person, in the before time), we talked about the intertwining threads of motherhood, music, and movie making. Life is a balancing act and Soko spoke to the ways in which we all do our best to channel our energies into the people and projects that we love.

For previous episodes, including U.S. Girls, Half Waif, and Juana Molina, climb our massive link tree.

Soko's new album Feel Feelings is out this Friday, July 10.





