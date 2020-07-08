 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Soko | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 8th, 2020  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Soko

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jul 08, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s impossible to not get swept away by the quiet intensity of Soko’s passion for life and creativity. During our time together (in person, in the before time), we talked about the intertwining threads of motherhood, music, and movie making. Life is a balancing act and Soko spoke to the ways in which we all do our best to channel our energies into the people and projects that we love. 

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and TwitterFor previous episodes, including U.S. Girls, Half Waif, and Juana Molina, climb our massive link tree.

Soko’s new album Feel Feelings is out this Friday, July 10. In the meanwhile, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. You can also wrap your ears around her non-album single “I Outgrew You,” and feast your eyes on her rainbow-drenched video for album track “To be a Rainbow.”


Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

 



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent