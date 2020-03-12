News

Vundabar Share New Song “Out of It” Either Light Due Out Tomorrow via Gawk





Boston duo Vundabar (Brandon Hagen and Drew McDonald) are releasing a new album, Either Light, tomorrow via Gawk. Now they have shared one last pre-release single from it, album opener “Out of It.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Vundabar shared Either Light’s first single, “Burned Off,” via a playful video for the track. “Burned Off” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then the band shared another song from the album, “Petty Crime,” via an amusing self-directed video for the track inspired by The Sopranos. “Petty Crime” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Montage Music,” via a lyric video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Either Light is the follow-up to 2018’s Smell Smoke and finds the band working with a producer for the first time, Patrick Hyland (Mitski).

Hagen had this to say about Either Light in a previous press release: “The album is about the transitional lightness that follows a period of heaviness. After years of being caught up in a dark period marked by sickness, strife and worry, and using it as the context in which I saw myself, I suddenly found I'd outgrown that story. With that came a feeling of lightness that was opposite the feeling which preceded it.”

Vundabar Tour Dates:

3/18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +o

3/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +o

3/20 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop +o

3/21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +o

3/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry +o

3/24 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre ^&

3/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^&

3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

3/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

3/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile !

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ! *

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ! *

4/3 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room ! *

4/4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ! *

4/5 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ! *

4/7 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda ! *

4/8 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ! *

4/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ! *

4/11 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ?+

4/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masqurade-Purgatory ?+

4/13 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ?+

4/14 - Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight ?+

4/15 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ?+

4/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ?+

4/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ?+

4/24 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ?+

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ?+

4/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ?+

5/01-5/03 - Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival



+ = Boyscott

& = Ohmme

o = The Ophelias

^ = Great Grandpa

! = Destroy Boys

* = Boyo

? = Dehd

