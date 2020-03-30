Bambara
Stray
Wharf Cat
Mar 30, 2020
Web Exclusive
It’s all sex, death, and sordid decadence on Bambara’s fourth full-length. Stray smartly builds on the style and intensity of 2018’s underrated Shadow on Everything by adding nuance and new ideas. Frontman Reid Bateh’s seductive, talk-singing story songs are getting stronger with each new release. Drummer Blaze Bateh (Reid’s twin brother) and bassist William Brookshire continue to push their sound beyond the Chris Isaak section of David Lynch’s record collection. Recommended if you like Nick Cave, Daughters, Morphine, and/or were the kind of person who bought Jim Morrison’s books of poetry in high school. Try streaming “Sing Me to the Street,” “Heat Lightning,” and “Serafina,” but, frankly, the whole thing’s worth your time. (www.bambara.bandcamp.com)
Author rating: 7.5/10
Most Recent
- Watch Angel Olsen Cover Roxy Music’s “More Than This” From Her Home (News) — Angel Olsen, Roxy Music
- Watch Ben Gibbard Cover R.E.M., Hall & Oates, Spiritualized, Morrissey, and More (News) — Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie
- Mystify: Michael Hutchence (Review) — INXS
- Stray (Review) — Bambara
- Low Hummer on Their New Single “The Real Thing” (Interview) — Low Hummer
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.