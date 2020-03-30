 Bambara: Stray (Wharf Cat) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Bambara

Stray

Wharf Cat

Mar 30, 2020 By Paul Bullock Web Exclusive
It’s all sex, death, and sordid decadence on Bambara’s fourth full-length. Stray smartly builds on the style and intensity of 2018’s underrated Shadow on Everything by adding nuance and new ideas. Frontman Reid Bateh’s seductive, talk-singing story songs are getting stronger with each new release. Drummer Blaze Bateh (Reid’s twin brother) and bassist William Brookshire continue to push their sound beyond the Chris Isaak section of David Lynch’s record collection. Recommended if you like Nick Cave, Daughters, Morphine, and/or were the kind of person who bought Jim Morrison’s books of poetry in high school. Try streaming “Sing Me to the Street,” “Heat Lightning,” and “Serafina,” but, frankly, the whole thing’s worth your time. (www.bambara.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Comments

Submit your comment

