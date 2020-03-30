



Bambara Stray Wharf Cat

It’s all sex, death, and sordid decadence on Bambara’s fourth full-length. Stray smartly builds on the style and intensity of 2018’s underrated Shadow on Everything by adding nuance and new ideas. Frontman Reid Bateh’s seductive, talk-singing story songs are getting stronger with each new release. Drummer Blaze Bateh (Reid’s twin brother) and bassist William Brookshire continue to push their sound beyond the Chris Isaak section of David Lynch’s record collection. Recommended if you like Nick Cave, Daughters, Morphine, and/or were the kind of person who bought Jim Morrison’s books of poetry in high school. Try streaming “Sing Me to the Street,” “Heat Lightning,” and “Serafina,” but, frankly, the whole thing’s worth your time. (www.bambara.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10