Wednesday, October 21st, 2020  
Oct 21, 2020 By Paul Bullock


Nashville indie rock luminary Beth Cameron’s (Forget Cassettes, Fair Verona) new project Black Bra embraces the darkness of past trauma to help process the present horror of the world around us. These eight songs feature some of the most startling honesty and raw emotion of her 20-plus year career. 

The defiant opener “I Was a Young Girl,” where Cameron sings: “If I have to live with it. I don’t want to believe it. I don’t want to relive it. I never wanna forgive. I never wanna succumb,” is a powerful rallying cry and redefining statement of purpose. From there the album spirals outward with lots of big guitars and big ideas. Miles Price (bass), Tyler Coppage (drums), and Jesse Case (synthesizer) all sound great here with the help of producer Jeremy Ferguson (Cage the Elephant, Lambchop) and mixer Roger Moutenot (Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney). Definitely recommended for fans of ’90s PJ Harvey. Also be sure to check out “Modern Feminist” and “Wave Goodbye.” (www.blackbramusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Comments

Submit your comment

