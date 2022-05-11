



Lorde Check Out Photos of Lorde at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Photography by Robert Redfield



New Zealand singer/songwriter Lorde released a new album, Solar Power, last fall via Republic. She recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

Jack Antonoff produced Solar Power, which was Lorde’s third album and the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama (also produced by Antonoff).

Previously Lorde shared the album’s title track, “Solar Power,” via a video for it. Then she shared its second single, “Stoned At the Nail Salon,” which features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Marlon Williams, and James Milne. That was followed by “Mood Ring.” Solar Power was not released on CD due to environmental concerns. Instead it was put out via an “eco-conscious Music Box.”

Of the album as a whole, Lorde said in a press release: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

