Check Out Photos of St. Vincent, Tame Impala, The War on Drugs, and More From the Innings Festival, February 26th, 2022

Photography by Joshua Mellin



Innings Festival, a celebration of both music and baseball, had its 2022 edition in Tempe, Arizona on February 26 and 27. It proceeded undeterred from the news of the MLB lockout. Despite the delay to the preseason Cactus League games that usually complement the two-day festival, faithful fans descended on Tempe Beach Park sporting their favorite team’s jersey for an early spell of summer with some of the festival season’s All-Stars.

As part music festival/sports convention, attendees were treated to headlining sets from Foo Fighters and Tame Impala alongside days of hitting the batting cages and fast pitch with MLB legends like Roger Clemens, Rick Sutcliffe, and Kenny Lofton.

Black Pistol Fire and Dashboard Confessional turned in energized opening day sets, as Billy Strings mesmerized with a surprising lightshow reminiscent of an EDM act to complement his fiery bluegrass finger-picking like a pitcher with a slider that drops off the table.

Annie Clark’s St. Vincent took the opportunity of the first show of the new year to revive 2011 Strange Mercy track “Year of the Tiger” for the first time since 2018, in her final stateside show untl September 10th at—you probably didn’t guess it—Boston’s Fenway Park, opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers alongside Thundercat.

After being acquired via trade for original headliners My Morning Jacket, The War on Drugs played suitable fill-in for a breezy dessert evening before Kevin Parker and Tame Impala’s psychedelic “Rushium”-era-induced haze descended over the crowd to close out the weekend’s preseason program.

Check out photos from the event below.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

Tame Impala

Tame Impala

The War on Drugs

The War on Drugs

Foo Fighters

Caamp

Billy Strings

Billy Strings

Billy Strings

Black Pistol Fire

Black Pistol Fire

Black Pumas

