Wednesday, June 10th, 2020  
Jerry Paper

Abracadabra

Stones Throw

Jun 10, 2020 Web Exclusive By Ben Jardine Bookmark and Share


The latest album from LA’s Jerry Paper is a mix of jazzy instrumentation and psychedelic bedroom pop. Continuing the exploration of symbols and language from his previous albums, Abracadabra dabbles in using words as rhythms and metaphors as instruments. Singer Lucas Nathan, the creative force behind the now-fully fledged band, dishes out personal anecdotes and lofty self-deprecation on these 13 tracks—all backed by dreamy synths and a rhythm section that reminds the listener of lounge music.

“I’m painfully aware of my flaws,” sings Nathan on the introspectively groovy track, “All I Need,” which makes you want to both sit and stand with your body swaying. On “Memorial Highway,” Nathan quips, “When I die, keep the trash off my memorial highway,” with both a brilliant smirk and a sense of solemn self-reflection. 

Some of the later, briefer tracks, offer short vignettes. “Game Night” paints a picture of a gaming “wizard,” who is great at gambling, but struggles with the harsh realities of life. “The Imposter” explores themes of betrayal, while the lyrics of the disco-esque track, “Trash Can,” are as cryptic as what you might find in said trash can, as Nathan sings about “a maze that’s incomplete.” (www.jerrypaper.guru)

Author rating: 7/10

