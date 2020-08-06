



Luke Jenner 1 Manono

Web Exclusive

The Rapture frontman Luke Jenner’s solo debut steps away from dance-punk for a dreamlike, stylistically diverse, autobiographical journey through childhood trauma. 1 recontextualizes and destigmatizes extraordinarily complicated themes (violence, abuse, addiction, and abandonment) in a series of surprisingly bright, often pastel-colored soundscapes.

From the beginning of the Pink Floyd-influenced opener “A Wonderful Experience,” to the final moments of the shimmering, pulsing closer “About to Explode,” this album is peppered with snippets of voice recordings from Jenner’s family and friends. These samples constantly refocus the listener’s attention and provide a kind of transitional meta-commentary/superstructure that propels the album forward.

Fans of The Rapture should immediately check out “If There is a God” and the driving 10-minute jam “All My Love,” two songs that directly address faith and resilience and seem to build on some of 2011’s In the Grace of Your Love. But the true emotional center of 1 is the lead single “You’re Not Alone,” an earnest, restrained piano-driven ballad that offers reassurance, support, and encouragement to survive. (www.facebook.com/heyitslukejenner)

Author rating: 7/10