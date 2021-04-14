



Sydney Sprague maybe i will see you at the end of the world Rude

Web Exclusive

The debut record from Phoenix singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague, maybe i will see you at the end of the world, comes on the heels of one of the more apocalyptic years in recent history. Yet, in addition to the global pandemic that’s colored all aspects of life since, 2020 also saw a landmark year for the rising trend of 2000s nostalgia, most especially with indie darlings like Soccer Mommy putting out new records inspired by the glossy alt rock stylings of the early 2000s. Sprague joins their ranks with her debut record, already placing herself among the best purveyors of the nostalgic style with a preternatural penchant for pop hooks and unrelenting confessional lyrics.

Opener “i refuse to die” serves as the record’s anthemic introduction, building from a contemplative acoustic opening to a roaring cry of defiance, all while introducing Sprague’s anxious, searching lyrics, and her cautious hopeful mantra: “All I want is/To keep on trucking/I think I could/With a little bit of luck/I’ve come too far/To just get stuck/So I refuse to die.” That same combination of stirring lyricism and rousing pop rock is the strongest feature of Sprague’s songwriting, easily flying between moments of startling honesty and relentlessly catchy hooks.

Sprague keeps in that powerhouse mode through “object permanence” and “steve,” offering up some memorable observations, which in turn shift between hilariously blunt and achingly confessional. Sprague sings, “I get angry when/I see couples in love/I hope they die,” before admitting “I don’t really/I’m not that violent/I just need someone around to hold me.” That scream-along diaristic approach extends through “steve” as Sprague opens with a visceral image of young heartbreak soundtracked by ebullient melodies. Sprague has already earned plenty of comparisons to Avril Lavigne and those are at their most apt in the first act of the record, finding Sprague in a radio-ready alt rock mode.

While this is the Sydney Sprague most fans of her singles will be familiar with, the full album shows more depth to her songwriting, allowing her to drop back into a heartfelt singer/songwriter mode. Dreamy piano, gently plucked fingerpicking, and keening slide guitar hint towards country influences on “quitter,” while celestial folk harmonies accompany spotlit vocals on “wrongo” and “what u want.” Here Sprague could draw comparisons to Phoebe Bridgers or Kacey Musgraves, soaking into introspective soul-baring ballads.

Though this side of the record is less immediate than the early singles, both feel exceedingly authentic. Sprague meditates on deteriorating relationships and slipping mental health, centering the tumult of young adult emotional shake-ups. It is unabashedly vulnerable, yet exceedingly self-aware, as seen when Sprague herself wonders on the closer, “Can you die from over empathy?” But by the time “end of the world” winds towards its chiming close Sprague settles into something approaching acceptance. “Maybe the time was just not right/Give a little space to clear my mind/And maybe I will see you/At the end of the world,” she sings, at long last finding a hesitant sense of closure.

Sydney Sprague has made no secret of her influences leading into her debut and it isn’t hard to trace the inspirations behind the record. After all, as Sprague’s fellow millennials continue to seize the musical zeitgeist Avril Lavigne is sure to continue to pop up as a touchpoint. Yet, one suspects few songwriters will be able to breathe new life into these sounds the way Sydney Sprague does on her debut. Though Sprague’s raw diaristic storytelling and ear for an undeniable melody could certainly take her into more ambitious territory, maybe i will see you at the end of the world points towards a huge promise for the rising songwriter. As an airtight introduction to Sprague’s artistry, few could ask for more. (www.sydneysprague.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10