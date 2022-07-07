



Various Artists Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Decca

Web Exclusive

In the spirit of full disclosure, I’ve not seen a Minion on the big screen since their Despicable Me debut, but I do have a passing level of knowledge of the day-glo ’70s cover songs that grace the grooves of the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) serves as the master of ceremonies à la his recent festival entourages and has assembled a bevy of indie elites and others to tackle over a dozen certified classics from more innocent times. The album’s only original is the lead single, “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which is a collaboration between the legendary Diana Ross and Tame Impala. The best that can be said for it is that it’s not horrible, which probably owes more to Kevin Parker’s chiller vibe of late. The song is a humdrum mish-mash of what sounds a much watered down Tom Tom Club track with Ross glossing things up in the more disco-styled choruses.

Fortunately though, most of the cover songs that follow are a stone cold blast from the past. Brittany Howard and Verdine White kick things off with a truly sizzling take on Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Shining Star.” Two takes of Nancy Sinatra’s classic “Bang Bang” are not only entirely earned, but both are standouts here. Not surprisingly, Caroline Polachek nails an uncharacteristically gritty take of the song. While toward the end of the album, and presumably the movie, Hong Kong’s G.E.M.’s take on the song rivals the cheesiest Serge Gainsbourg/Austin Powers inspired camp that you can imagine in the best way possible. Other fuller throated takes include a good ’n greasy, funk inspired take by Weyes Blood of Linda Rondstadt’s “You’re No Good.” She belts that mother out as well as Rondstadt’s equally inspired read of the song. And Gary Clark Jr’s “Vehicle” puts the feel of shoe leather walking on scorching downtown asphalt sidewalks to life.

On the classier front, Kali Uchis has some sexy, slinky fun with an English language take on the bossa nova classic “Desafinado.” While Phoebe Bridgers dutifully delivers a crystalline bucket of tears on The Carpenter’s “Goodbye to Love,” which would slot in equally as well on the most downcast moment of any Disney animated film. It’s probably a bit of quibbling to grouse that St. Vincent’s “Funkytown” comes off overly fussy and not as fun as the original. But the only truly awful moment here is Jackson Wang’s overwrought “Born to be Alive,” but that probably owes as much to the equally horrible original (admittedly, this was the only song I can say I’d never heard the original of before, or maybe it was an instant click off on the A.M. dial back in the day).

For the parents of the kiddos out there, if you can get your carseat klatch (sadly missing Will Toledo here) to let you play the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack over their Wiggles CDs (or whatever passes for kiddie pablum rock these days), half of your child rearing battles will be in your rearview mirror. Even The Minions’ wordless star turn on Simon and Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” is an absolute hoot (no guarantees on that after 30 listens). No doubt, Mr. Antonoff and his indie crew also get credit for making the movie’s 90 minute running time zip breezily along. (www.universalpictures.com/movies/minions-the-rise-of-gru)

Author rating: 7/10