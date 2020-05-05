



Monophonics It’s Only Us Colemine

Web Exclusive

My ears have been craving a lovingly concocted amalgam of funk, soul, and psych rock, so it’s a huge delight to be reviewing the new Monophonics album, a group I first encountered at the Nice Jazz Festival in 2015. The combination of the early evening sun, the close proximity to the beach, and the energetic performance of the band led by singer Kelly Finnigan rendered their show one for the ages, and I’ve followed their progress ever since.

On their latest album, the band’s soul chops are brought right to the forefront. Take the swinging groove of “Last One Standing,” a song that would have aptly fit on any prime period Curtis Mayfield release and takes off pleasingly with a gallant lope into brass- and string-infused soul. Throughout the record, the spare yet vital rhythm section adds hugely to Finnigan’s keen vocals. By the time you reach latter highlight “Run For Your Life,” I’d be surprised if you haven’t already bought the album and made plans to see the band. This album offers joy and a ray of sun-drenched hope at a time when both are so very vital. (www.monophonics.com)

Author rating: 7/10