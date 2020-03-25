 Say Hi: Diamonds & Donuts (Euphobia) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Say Hi

Diamonds & Donuts

Euphobia

Mar 25, 2020 By Paul Bullock


Eric Elbogen returns as Say Hi with a synth-driven album featuring a significant sonic evolution and some of his strongest work to date. This is a complex, danceable record. It’s smart and funny but also carries a palpable sense of dread. The mixes are particularly solid, giving substantial size and interesting shapes to these songs. Thematically, Diamonds & Donuts seems to have a little more in common with Elbogen’s 2017 self-titled release as Werewolf Diskdrive than Say Hi’s 2018 release, Caterpillar Centipede. Check out “Grey as a Ghost,” “A MacBook Pro to a Nineties Dell,” and “Heavy Metal and Video Games.” You can also catch Say Hi on the road in an intimate living room tour where many of these new tracks are going to sound gorgeous. (www.sayhitoyourmom.com)

