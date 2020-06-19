



Gum Country Somewhere Burger/Kingfisher Bluez

Gum Country is the side project of guitarist, songwriter, and singer Courtney Garvin, best known for her work with The Courtneys. Along with multi-instrumentalist Connor Mayer, Garvin quietly wrote and recorded the full-length debut following several of the songs releasing as a lo-fi cassette in 2017. The full project ups the recording fidelity slightly, while maintaining an unassuming spin on what the band calls “harsh twee.” The result is a charming debut filled with Garvin’s talent for fuzzy guitar pop.

Fans of The Courtneys will undoubtedly pick up on the similarities to their brand of power pop thanks to Garvin’s distinctive guitar tone and style. Many instrumentals here share a lot of DNA with a Courtneys song but Mayer’s keyboard and drum work give the songs their own feel compared to Garvin’s other work. The title track “Somewhere” shows off how well this combination can work at its best, with Garvin’s open-tuned strumming setting the base for Mayer’s melodic keyboard work. Garvin’s laconic delivery sets a relaxing mood that contrasts well with the slightly distorted buzz of the instrumental.

The duo stays in a similar casual and relaxed lane for many of these songs. That aspect is further reflected in the song topics which range from tennis to gardening and video games. The band does get a bit more serious on tracks such as “Pills” and “Brain Song,” which reflect on mental illness, but in general, the tone of most of these tracks is laid back as Garvin sings about small observations of daily life.

The band also brings some lo-fi power pop energy on other tracks such as “The Queen Rules,” “I Don’t Stay Up” and “Woah Oh.” Mayer’s drumming imbues these tracks with forward motion and punchy attitude while Garvin writes some catchy and memorable riffs. These tracks do give the album a bit of a shot in the arm and bring the energy up amidst some of the lengthier songs.

The charming and easygoing style of the record does drag occasionally with tracks that lack strong hooks, while Garvin’s delivery veers into drabber territory. “There’s a Crumb” and the closer “Waterfall” both reflect these issues. I enjoyed the extended outro on “Waterfall,” which gives both Garvin and Mayer time to improvise and show off their instrumental skill, but the song that leads up to it feels too lifeless with deadpan vocals and the lack of a strong melodic portion. Additionally, the synth tones Mayer uses on the tracks “Brain Song” or “Talking to My Plants” can sometimes be rather grating.

Gum Country’s debut hits a lot of the right notes for fans of fuzzy garage rock and power pop. Courtney Garvin’s guitar style is just as satisfying as in The Courtneys and the album’s laid back energy works quite well overall. The occasional weak vocal or hookless song may hamper the overall product. However, the album’s endearing style, solid instrumentals, and catchy melodies will likely win fans over. (www.gumcountry.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10