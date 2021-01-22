News

All





Django Django Share Video for New Song “Free From Gravity” Glowing in the Dark Due Out February 12 via Because Music





Django Django are releasing a new album, Glowing in the Dark, February 12 via Because Music. Now they have shared another song from it, “Free From Gravity,” via a video for it that features a young alien. James Canty directed the video. Watch and listen below.

Django Django collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s really about the planet being in such a mess that we eventually have to leave.”

Glowing in the Dark includes “Spirals,” a new song they shared in September via a kaleidoscopic video. “Spirals” was one of our Songs of the Week. Following “Spirals,” Django Django also shared a remix of the song by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio as an Amazon Music exclusive. Then they shared another new song, the instrumental track “The Ark,” which was the B-side to “Spirals” but is also featured on the new album. Then they shared a remix of “Spirals” by MGMT (Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser), who stretched out the song to nearly eight minutes. Then they shared the album’s title track, “Glowing in the Dark,” via a video for it. “Glowing in the Dark” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a remix of “Glowing in the Dark” by Hot Chip, via a video for it. One song on the album, “Waking Up,” features Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Glowing in the Dark is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2018’s Marble Skies and Winter’s Beach EP. A press release says Glowing in the Dark “has a running theme of escape: from despair, from constraints, from small town life, and even, in dreams, from the Earth.”

Django Django also features producer/drummer David Maclean, bassist Jimmy Dixon, and synthesizer operator Tommy Grace. Marble Skies was the follow-up to the band’s 2015 sophomore album, Born Under Saturn, and their 2012-released Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut.

Read our 2018 interview with Django Django on Marble Skies.

Also read our 2012 interview with Django Django and our 2015 interview with the band.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.