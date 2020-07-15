News

Under the Radar Presents: "Why Not Both" Podcast Featuring Jarvis Cocker New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

From Icelandic folktales to quarantine discos, Jarvis Cocker can likely tackle any subject with a dry wit and deep sense of sincerity. He shared that his latest batch of songs were created in collaboration not only with his band but with the fans from his last shows before lockdown, capturing the unique exchange between artists and their audience. Given our current situation, we appreciate Jarvis’ example of taking your time when creating your work, even when you wish things would move along a little faster. While you are enjoying this episode, Jarvis requests that you support Extinction Rebellion.

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Sondre Lerche, Alison Mosshart, and Jehnny Beth, shimmy over to our listening options.

After you’ve listened to the episode, visit Jarvis on Instagram and swing by his official site. His new album Beyond the Pale, written under the name JARV IS…, is due out July 17 on Rough Trade. In the meanwhile, revisit the lead track “SAVE THE WHALE.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.