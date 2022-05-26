



Sondre Lerche Sondre Lerche at Le Poisson Rouge, NYC, on May 21, 2022,

Web Exclusive

The audience couldn’t help but swoon during Sondre Lerche‘s performance at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on May 21st. Lerche is currently on a US tour to promote his new album, Avatars of Love, which is the second he has released since the start of the pandemic. The follow-up to 2020’s Patience, these latest records contain some of Lerche’s best work yet.

On a recent interview with the podcast Bringin’ It Backwards, Lerche said that his newest album was written and recorded in Norway, where he grew up and hunkered down during lockdown. He kept busy training for marathons, started a wine company, wrote children’s books, and busted out creative new music videos during that span. He also discussed how his working methods have allowed his artistry to evolve and branch out in unique ways.

Lerche’s music has continued to evolve over the years and now encompasses an extraordinary range of styles, each amazing in their own right, from jazz and addictive instrumental ballads to pop melodies and rhythms. Approaching each song is much like examining a gallery piece: once you can overcome the rush and excitement of the melody and can focus on the lyrics, you let them sink in. His thought-provoking, introspective poetry strikes a chord and makes you love and appreciate the songs more with each listen. These elements come together with eclectic, but incredibly appealing results.

Sondre’s final concert of the 2022 US tour will take place in Nashville on May 31st. His NYC set included both old music and newer songs, such as the Avatars highlight, “Summer In Reverse” and Patience‘s “You are Not Who I Thought I Was.” You can read our recent interview with Sondre Lerche about Avatars of Love here, or check out recently-released videos for songs such as “Alone in the Night” and the new album’s title track.

For more information about the new album and current tour, please check out Sondre Lerche’s website.